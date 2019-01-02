India vs Australia: Ashwin still working on fitness to play Sydney Test

India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suffered strain during first Test match is still working hard to regain his fitness and return to the playing XI for the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting tomorrow.

Ashwin underwent a solo indoor bowling session while the rest of the Indian team preferred to take a day off as they welcomed the new year. Ashwin suffered a side strain during the first Test win in Adelaide, where he claimed 6/149—his best match figures in seven Tests in Australia.

The 32-year-old spinner was accompanied by team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart and another support staff member to bowl in the indoor centre facilities even as the underfire Australian side practised in the outdoor nets.

The strain forced Ashwin out of the second and the third Tests, with Australia bouncing back to pocket the Perth Test before the Virat Kohli-led side came back strongly to win the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and take an unassailable 2-1 lead.