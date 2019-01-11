India vs Australia one day series (Preview)

India is looking forward to make the most of the opportunity to thump the Australian team in the one day matches as well after the prominent win in the Test match series.

This series is seen as a World Cup preparations in the three-match ODI series against an under-fire Australia, beginning here on Saturday.

Ahead of the start of the limited-overs series, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and top-order batsman Lokesh Rahul provided a big distraction for the Indian team by making “inappropriate” comments on women at a popular television chat show.

However, even if the duo are excluded from the playing XI, it is unlikely to have a big impact on performance. With the top-order combination unlikely to see changes barring injury, Rahul has slim chances of getting a look in even if he is up for selection.