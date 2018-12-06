India vs Australia Test: India drops 6 wickets on the first day

Test series between India and Australia has started and India choose to bat first after winning the toss.on the first day of series India drops 6 wickets which is very hopeless for team India.

Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have picked two wickets each. Cheteshwar Pujara has been waging a lone battle for India in Adelaide. Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant are back in hut after playing rash shots.

India 143/6 at tea on Day 1

OVERS 52.3: FOUR! Pujara cuts over backward point for his fourth boundary

OVERS 49.1: WICKET! Lyon gets his second wicket as Pant (25) edges to keeper Paine for the catch. India 127/6

OVERS 46.4: FOUR! Cummins comes round the wicket, Pant cover drives a full toss for his second boundary

OVERS 40.3: FOUR! Pant edges through the slips for four. 100 up for India

OVERS 40.2: BIG HIT! Rishabh Pant flicks a Starc delivery over square leg for a six

OVERS 39.5: FOUR! Pujara goes to the back foot and hits a Lyon delivery through the covers for his third boundary

OVERS 37.3: WICKET! Nathan Lyon has his revenge. Rohit (37) comes down the pitch, Lyon shortens his length, Rohit heaves and mishits it high up in the air, Marcus Harris takes a well-judged catch at deep square leg. India 86/5

OVERS 37.2: BIG HIT! Rohit slog sweeps over mid-wicket for a six

OVERS 34.1: FOUR! Pujara cuts a Starc delivery over the slips for his second boundary

OVERS 33.3: BIG HIT! Rohit Sharma hits a Cummins delivery over the covers for a six! He made it look ridiculously easy

OVERS 27.2: Rohit Sharma cover drives for four, a classic cover drive

The players are back on the field, Cummins to start the proceedings after lunch

India 56/4 at Lunch on Day 1

OVERS 25.4: BIG HIT! Rohit Sharma pulls a Cummins delivery over square leg for a six!

OVERS 20.2: WICKET! Hazlewood back in the attack, Rahane (13) reaches out to a wide delivery and edges to second slip for Peter Handscomb to take the catch at second slip. India 41/4

OVERS 15.5: BIG HIT! Ajinkya Rahane comes down the pitch and hits a Nathan Lyon delivery over wide long-on for the first six of the match

OVERS 10.3: BIG WICKET! Virat Kohli (3) drives from way outside off stump and edges to gully where Usman Khawaja dives to his left to take a fantastic catch. Pat Cummins strikes in his first over. India 19/3

Ten overs gone and Pat Cummins has been introduced in the attack

OVERS 6.6: WICKET! Starc comes over the wicket and induces the edge off Vijay’s bat to be caught behind by Tim Paine. The second opener falls for 11. India 15/2

OVERS 5.5: FOUR! Vijay reaches out wide of off stump and slashes and slashes it hard through gully for his first boundary

OVERS 1.6: WICKET! Rahul (2) edges to third slip for Aaron Finch to take the catch. Hazlewood gets the first breakthrough for Australia

OVERS 1.4: Vijay flicks to mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark

Josh Hazlewood shares the new ball with Starc, Vijay on strike

OVER 0.4: Rahul flicks to deep mid-wicket for two, gets off the mark

Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul walk out to open the innings for India. Mitchell Starc to start for Australia. ALL SET!

Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Rohit Sharma will bat at six, Hanuma Vihari misses out for India.

India (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Capt.), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Australia (Playing XI): Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wk/Capt.), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

An Indian team brimming with confidence will aim to finally shed the poor travellers’ tag when it takes on a circumspect Australia in what is being perceived as the tourists’ best opportunity to win a Test series Down Under in 70 years.

While the narrative remained same during the earlier tours of South Africa (1-2) and England (1-4), Virat Kohli and his men will like to walk the talk as India’s tough cycle of away assignment ends with this four-Test series beginning at the Adelaide Oval.

The series is even more important for Kohli as it would also define his legacy as a leader having already established himself as world’s premier batsman.

India’s past Test record in Australia is quite abysmal. In 44 Tests on Australian soil, they have only managed five wins thus far.

In 70 years and over 11 tours, only two drawn series, under Sunil Gavaskar in 1980-81 and with Sourav Ganguly in charge in 2003-04 is more a reflection of temperament of touring sides over the years rather than quality.