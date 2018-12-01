India vs Cricket Australia XI practice game ends in draw

Cricket Australia XI vs India practice match ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Saturday with Opener Murali Vijay slamming a confident hundred while KL Rahul also notched up a half-century.

Vijay, who was dropped mid-way during the England tour, made a roaring comeback with an unbeaten century off 118 balls. The opener hit 129 runs off 132 deliveries before falling and his knock contained 16 boundaries and five sixes.

Meanwhile, Rahul, who was dismissed for three in the first innings, scored 62 runs and was involved in a 109-run partnership for the opening wicket.

India were at 211/2 in their second innings when stumps were drawn for the day.

Earlier, Cricket Australia XI finished at 544 runs in their first innings after India’s first innings total of 358.

Brief scores: India 358 all out and 211/2 (Murli Vijay 129, KL Rahul 62; D Arcy Short 1/34) draw vs Cricket Australia XI 544 all out