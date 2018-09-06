India vs England fifth Test (Match Preview)

Indian team will be taking over England team in the fifth match only pride to play for after going down in the fourth Test and losing the five-match series 1-3.

England will go on the field with their former captain Alastair Cook coming out with white flannels for the last time, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval here on Friday.

The final match might only be of academic interest but India skipper Virat Kohli will want to finish on a high nonetheless. Head coach Ravi Shastri, on Tuesday, rated the team the “best travelling side in last 15 years”.

India under Sourav Ganguly drew a Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in the West Indies and a series in Pakistan. Under Rahul Dravid, India won two series in the West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa.