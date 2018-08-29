India vs England: Match Preview fourth Test

Southampton: India will be aiming to level the five-match rubber when they take on England in the fourth cricket Test starting at the Rose Bowl Ground subsequent to a morale-boosting win at Nottingham.

After a narrow 31-run loss in the first Test at Edgbaston, the visitors suffered an innings defeat at lord’s and were on the verge of losing the series. However, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team bounced back in the third Test to register an emphatic 203-run victory, keeping the series alive.

Kohli’s side still trail 1-2 in the series and will be eyeing to replicate their previous show to level the series before going to the decider. On Thursday, the Indian skipper is most likely expected to stick with the winning combination.

Kohli currently leads the run charts with 440 runs, which includes two centuries and as many half-centuries and once again, the Indian batting will more or less depend on the 29-year-old.