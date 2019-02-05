India vs New Zealand T20 (Match Preview)

Wellington: Confident India will look forward to carry forward the winning momentum to the three match Twenty20 International (T20I) series when they face New Zealand in the opening match at the Westpac Stadium. India won the five match One-Day International (ODI) series very impressively 4-1.

“We would be looking to win the series and carry the momentum back home for the Australia series,” Shikhar Dhawan told reporters on Tuesday.

This T20I series will also be a good opportunity for youngsters like Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill to rise to the occasion and stake a claim for a World Cup spot. Veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni also returned to the T20I squad after a long hiatus. The Ranchi stumper last featured in a T20 match in July.

In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli who has been rested, Rohit Sharma will lead the squad and will be aiming to repeat the result of the ODI series. Apart from that, India’s batting seemed settled with the likes of opener Shikhar Dhawan, swashbuckling batsman Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni in the squad.

In the bowling department, India will miss the services of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has also been rested.