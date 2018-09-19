India vs Pakistan: Pakistan elect to field first (live score and live streaming)

Pakistan has won the toss and elected to field first in the Asia Cup match to be played at Dubai. You can see the live score and live streaming of India Pakistan match at Hotstar.

Pak captain Sarfraz after winning the toss said: Will bat first. Looks like a good batting pitch, hope to get runs and put them under pressure. Same team. Have to score 280-plus.

Rohit, Ind captain: Would’ve batted first. Nevertheless we now know what we’re doing. Have to accept the fact that we were rusty against HK. They played well, showed great determination. To cross the line was a great deal. Fresh game today, guys looking forward to it. Two changes: Bumrah back, Pandya back too. Shardul and Khaleel miss out

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan