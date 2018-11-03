India vs West Indies 1st T20 match (Match Preview)

Rohit Sharma will lead the confident Indian team against the West Indies in the first of the three T20 Internationals here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Dhoni will not be part of India’s T20 squad for the home series against West Indies and also in India’s tour of Australia.

Although according to regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has also opted out of the series, Dhoni remains an integral part of India’s plans, it is widely believed that the 37-year old is being phased out owing to his poor run since the turn of the year.

In 2018, Dhoni, who has also captained India to 50-over World Cup glory in 2011, managed only 245 runs at 27.22 in 17 matches. The emergence of young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has added to the problem with the 21-year old claiming a place in the side in all the three formats.

India will start as favourites after cantering to a 3-1 ODI series win and two test victories prior to that. The Windies are a different team when it comes to T20s, with the likes of Keiron Pollard, Andre Russell, skipper Carlos Brathwaite, Dareen Bravo and latest sensation Shimron Hetmyer in their ranks.