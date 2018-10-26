India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

India will look forward to bounce back when they face a resurgent West Indies in the third One-day International (ODI) after India were denied an easy 2-0 lead in the five-match rubber as the tourists managed to salvage a morale-boosting tie in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam.

But the return of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah will definitely add a lot of meat to the Indian bowling that has been clobbered for more than 320 runs on both occasions.

It will also be interesting to see whether skipper Virat Kohli and the team management would still want to pursue with Umesh Yadav, especially after the pacer successively failed to convert his success in Tests to limited overs cricket.

With just 16 ODIs to go for the ICC 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, India will also be hoping to get their middle order conundrum solved, specially the No.5, 6 and 7 spots.