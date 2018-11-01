India vs West Indies 5th ODI (Match Preview)

Following to the comprehensive win in the fourth one day international over West Indies, Indian team will be looking forward to win the fifth and the final match of the one day series played at the Greenfield international stadium and register their eighth straight series win over the West Indies.

After the convincing victory in the fourth One-day International (ODI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team lead the series 2-1, with the second match being tied.

The last time the Carribean side won a bilateral series against India was way back in 2006. With the northeastern monsoon in full cry, the match could well end up shortened as the the weatherman has predicted a brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and late evening.

This is only the second international cricket match to be staged at the Greenfield Stadium. The first was on November 7 last year when the hosts defeated New Zealand in a T20 match that was shortened to inclement weather and saw just saw an eight over per side match. India won by six runs.