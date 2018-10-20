India vs West Indies (Match Preview)

India will be the favorites as they will take on the lack luster West Indies team in the one day international match and will be looking forward to the start their preparation for next year’s 50-over World Cup in the five-match ODI series starting here on Sunday.

India will play 18-odd One-Day Internationals (ODI) before the World Cup in England. Among the issues they would want to address, India’s middle order is a problem especially the number four position where many have been tried but with little success.

Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is expected to make his ODI debut, following his exploits in tests. The 21-year-old Pant, who cracked a ton at the Oval in his debut series against England, continued his rich form with consecutive scores of 92 against the West Indies in the two-match Test series.

This series will also see skipper Virat Kohli making the return to the fold after taking a break during the Asia Cup which India won. Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will once again be under the pump as he has time and again struggled to replicate his old form.

Dhoni was far from his best in the Asia Cup, scoring 77 runs in four innings with an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 62.09.