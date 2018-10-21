India vs Windies, 1st ODI: Kohli elect to bowl first

Indian team will take on West Indies in the first one day international match and Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Jason Holder: I won’t mind batting first on this pitch. We have two debutants in the team today. We are a young side and this is an opportunity for the youngsters to make their mark. Hemraj will open the batting and Oshane Thomas comes in fast bowling department.

Virat Kohli: Surface looks good. There is bit of grass, I won’t say it is green grass but it is present to bind the surface. I don’t see this pitch changing and there will be dew in the second half, so we will bowl first.

Teams:

Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal