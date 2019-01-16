India wants ‘mazboot’ not ‘majboor’ govt, says Avinash Rai Khanna

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna today went onto say that the party would fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Narendra Modi’s performance during the last four and a half years and the nation wants mazboot’ not ‘majboor’ government.

Addressing a media conference at the party headquarters in winter capital Jammu, Khanna said political parties trying to join hands with the Congress against the BJP were essentially created to offer resistance to the Congress and by trying to come close to Congress against the BJP indicates these parties have conceded that their very creation had been a mistake.

“We are a cadre-based party having eleven crore workers in the country out of whom seven crore workers have been assigned responsibilities for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. “We fought 2014 elections projecting the person of Narendra Modi and we will fight 2019 elections projecting the performance of Narendra Modi during the four and a half years of our power.

“Country wants a ‘mazboot’ (strong) government, not a ‘majboor’ (handicapped) government”, he said.