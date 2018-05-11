India will continue to remain steadfast partner of Nepal govt: Modi on Nepal trip

New Delhi: After receiving an invitation of Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived Nepal in the morning and his plane landed at the holy city of Janakpur where he will first offer prayers at the famous Janki temple. Talking about his trip to Nepal, PM Modi stated: "As Nepal enters a new era of consolidating gains of democracy and achieving rapid economic growth and development, India will continue to remain a steadfast partner…

In the afternoon, PM Modi will travel to Kathmandu where he will meet Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun. In the evening, he will hold delegation-level talks with Oli, External Affairs MInistry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The prime ministers are likely to sign a number of pacts and inaugurate the Rs. 6,000-crore Arun 3 project which is expected to generate around 900 MW of power.

Modi’s trip to Nepal is seen as an attempt by both the countries to make things better after a spell of uneasiness as it comes little over a month since the Nepalese PM K P Sharma Oli came to India.