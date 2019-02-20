India will provide power all citizens at affordable cost & boost national economy: President

New Delhi: Stressing emphasis on national economy and technological advancement, President Ram Nath Kovind said that India was committed to provide power to all citizens at an affordable cost as well as boost the national economy through an industrial revolution.

The President spoke after inaugurating the International Conference and Exhibition on Energy and Environment: Challenges and Opportunities (ENCO 2019) here.

He said that in today’s era of rapid technological advance, energy and environment were major concerns not only for developing countries but also for developed countries.

Global trends showed that coal will remain the predominant energy source for most countries, including India, while renewable sources will also grow, he said.

He urged participants of the Conference to come up with actionable ideas on environmental issues related to the use of fossil fuels and viable alternatives.

The conference was organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.