India win 2nd T20I, Rohit shines

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front and took India to a commanding position to clinch the second T20 match against Kiwi’s. Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Rishabh Pant (36 not out) also played good role in India’s win by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International match here on Friday.

With this win, India have levelled the three match series 1-1. Chasing 159, the Indian openers –Rohit and Dhawan– played fearlessly and in no time the duo slammed 79 runs in 9.2 overs before Rohit was dismissed by spinner Ish Sodhi.

Rohit played brilliant shots all around the park to complete his half century. The Mumbai batsman played 29 balls and slammed three boundaries and four sixes. In the very next over, Dhawan was also dismissed. He was caught by Colin de Grandhomme off Lockie Ferguson at backward point.

Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar (14) then tried to keep up the momentum set by the Indian openers but in te process Shankar fell prey to Daryl Mitchell. He was caught by Tim Southee at the boundary while trying for a six with the score at 118 in 14 overs.

Pant and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni then joined hands in the middle and completed the proceedings with ease. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Daryl Mitchell scalped one wicket each. Earlier, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme’s brilliant half-century and Ross Taylor’s disciplined innings helped New Zealand post 158/8.