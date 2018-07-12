India win the toss and elect to field first

Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to chase against the England in the first one day international match of the three match series.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held here next year, the three-match series will also give Kohli and his teammates a fair idea of the playing condition in England.

The men in blue carry a deep batting line-up with most of their batsman in good touch with the willow. While both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed a ton each in the T20I series, Kohli missed his half-centuries by whiskers on a couple of occasions.

Virat Kohli: We are gonna bowl first now. It looks like a hard pitch and does seem like changing much and it looks similar to Manchester. We have chased well so far in the T20Is and with our batting line up, it is a good toss to win. Our strengths are different. We are going to focus on our strengths.

Eoin Morgan: We would have liked to chase. The last two times when we have played here we have lost the toss but would try to do exactly the same. The wicket though still looks good. Great opportunity to post a good total.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav