India women thrash Malaysia 3-2 in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Defending Champions India registered their third consecutive victory at the fifth Women's Asian Champions Trophy as they best Malaysia 3-2 in a closely-fought encounter at the Sunrise Stadium here on Thursday. India had earlier beaten Japan 4-1 and China 3-1 in their previous matches. With three convincing wins, India have qualified for the final on Sunday as table toppers with nine points. For India, goals were scored by Gurjit Kaur (17th minute), Vandana Katariya (33rd) and Lalremsiami (40th) while Nuraini…

Defending Champions India registered their third consecutive victory at the fifth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy as they best Malaysia 3-2 in a closely-fought encounter at the Sunrise Stadium here on Thursday.

India had earlier beaten Japan 4-1 and China 3-1 in their previous matches. With three convincing wins, India have qualified for the final on Sunday as table toppers with nine points.

For India, goals were scored by Gurjit Kaur (17th minute), Vandana Katariya (33rd) and Lalremsiami (40th) while Nuraini Rashid (36th) and Hanis Onn (48th) scored for Malaysia.

The first quarter saw both teams trade penalty corners with India opening the account in the very first minute of the match which put Malaysia on a backfoot.

However, good penalty corner defending saw Malaysia steer clear of an early goal by dragflicker Gurjit Kaur. Malaysia’s attempt to score off a penalty corner too was overturned by Indian defenders.

India, who had beaten Malaysia 6-0 in the warm-up match ahead of the start of the tournament, made their first break through when penalty corner specialist Gurjit Kaur improvised on Lilima Minz’ injection to strike the ball past Malaysian goalkeeper.