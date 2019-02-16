Indian army major dead in J&K’s Rajouri district IED blast

After a big terrorist attack on Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, another incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed an Indian Army Major along the Line of Control after an IED (improvised explosive device) blast occurred in the area.

As per the information given by the media, the army officer was killed while defusing the IED reportedly planted by militants. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers. The IED was planted 1.5 kilometres inside the LoC in the Nowshera sector.

The news comes at a time when the nation is reeling from the Pulwama terror attack on the 14th of February which claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel. Several others are battling for their lives after the attack which is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in the valley.