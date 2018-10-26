Indian Army soldier killed in J&K gunfight

According to the information given by the police, an Indian Army soldier and two militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The soldier identified as Brijesh Kumar, who was injured minutes after the Pazalpora village encounter in the Sopore area started, succumbed at the Army Base Hospital in Srinagar.

The bodies of the two terrorists were yet to be recovered and identified, a police officer said. Kumar sustained injuries after the security forces laid a cordon around the village and hiding militants fired triggering the encounter.

The Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the joint operation early in the day after receiving specific inputs on militant presence.

Authorities have ordered all schools and colleges in Sopore town to remain shut for the day.