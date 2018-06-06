Indian developer’s app “Calzy 3” gets Apple design award

In what can be said to be a big achievement for the Indians, an Indian developer has won a design award for his app “Calzy 3” here at the Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018.

“Calzy 3” is a highly customisable calculator that uses iOS technologies to offer features like Multitasking, Face ID and Touch ID. “Calzy 3” helps people perform day-to-day mathematical calculation in an elegant way.

“This helps privately viewed saved history and bookmarks, Drag & Drop to share results in other apps, iMessage integration, Spotlight search for bookmarked results, iCloud Sync and Handoff, to help you perform day-to-day mathematical calculations in a more elegant way,” Apple said in a statement late Tuesday.

“The Apple Design Awards have been launchpad for developers who have made beloved apps on the App Store, like Procreate, Zova, djay Pro and Monument Valley, and we know these winners will continue that tradition,” said Ron Okamoto, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations.