Indian Idol 10″ contestants to pay tribute to Kumar Sanu

“Indian Idol 10” contestants will be seen paying tribute to popular singer Kumar Sanu on the reality show by singing a medley of his 50 chartbusters.

This weekend, the Top 6 contestants of the show will be seen crooning along with Sanu, who made a reappearance as a special guest for the ‘Return of Kumar Sanu’ episode of “Indian Idol 10”, read a statement.

Sanu, known for songs like “Mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai” and “Humko sirf tumse pyaar hai”, said: “It feels really nice to be back on ‘Indian Idol 10’. It’s incredible the way all the contestants performed the medley of my songs in one go.”

