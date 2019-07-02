Indian series win gave us confidence to win WC: Cummins

Manchester: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has revealed that the T20 series win in India provided the team with the belief and confidence that they could win the ongoing World Cup.

“I think that Indian series win, probably the T20 series win, to be honest (was when I realised we could give the World Cup a shake),” Cummins was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

He pinpointed the T20 match in Bengaluru in which Glenn Maxwell scored a brilliant hundred and won the game for the Aussies.

Chasing 191 at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 27, Maxwell scored an unbeaten 113 off just 55 balls as Australia crossed the line with two balls to spare.

“At Bangalore, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) hit a hundred and we won seemingly out of nowhere. It gave us a real confidence, the best side in the world, in their own conditions,” said Cummins.

“It really felt like a special group, a couple of really special wins where we felt like we could win from anywhere.

“It”s pretty infectious when you have that feeling around the group. Luckily, we have held on to it,” he added.”