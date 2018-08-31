Indian women’s enter squash final in Asiad 2018

Jakarta: With the help of a brilliant play by Indian women’s team they have managed to enter the finals in the squash competition at the 18th Asian Games.

The Indian team of Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna defeated Malaysia 2-0 in the semi-finals.

