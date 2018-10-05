Indians lagging behind in unleashing innovations: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today said that despite of the fact Indians were good consumers of knowledge but there is a need to bring about a paradigm shift in the education system to become producers of it. The Vice President was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the University College for Women here.

“Indian universities and Indian colleges have not made much progress in terms of becoming centres of innovation in the areas of science and technology,” he said.

“Although boys and girls are able to acquire latest skills and are able to adapt themselves to meet the technical requirements of the industry, we are somehow lagging behind in unleashing innovations.”

“In other words, we have become good knowledge consumers but we are not able to become knowledge producers,” he said.

“We can become innovators and knowledge producers only when we bring about a paradigm shift in our education system and evolve an education system that provokes young minds into thinking that combines pursuit of knowledge with creativity, critical thinking and skills,” he said.

“If there is a new software programme, we quickly learn it but we are not able to create a new one. We should not be imitators but creators.”