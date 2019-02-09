India’s growth will decline if ‘thugs’ come to power, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah today said that India’s growth will decline and pace of development will be derailed if “thugs” came to power in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Stating that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “gave a new direction of development” to the nation since 2014, he said the elections will decide the future of the country.

“What could not be achieved in 55 years has been achieved by Modiji in the past 55 months. The BJP stressed on ‘vikas’ (development) and the latest budget has done justice to all sections of the society,” Shah said while addressing a meeting of party leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Reiterating that the BJP is a party of workers and not leaders, he said in the past five years, it has virtually wiped out the influence of ‘one family’, crushed casteist-communal type of politics, rid the country of corruption and catapulted it on the path of rapid development.