India’s heaviest and next generation communication satellite GSAT-11 put into orbit

Indian space agency and Arianespace today informed that India’s heaviest and next generation communication satellite with high throughput GSAT-11 was put into orbit by Ariane-5 rocket of Arianespace from French Guiana.

Weighing about 5,854 kg, GSAT-11 is the heaviest satellite built by ISRO. GSAT-11 is the fore-runner in the series of advanced communication satellites with multi-spot beam antenna coverage over Indian mainland and Islands, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

“GSAT-11 will boost the broadband connectivity to rural and inaccessible Gram Panchayats in the country coming under the Bharat Net Project, which is part of Digital India Programme,” ISRO Chairman K. Sivan was quoted as saying in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Bharat Net Project aims to enhance the public welfare schemes like e-banking, e-health, e-governance among others. He said GSAT-11 will act as a forerunner to all future high throughput communication satellites.

“Today’s successful mission has boosted the confidence of the entire team,” Sivan added.