India’s only bike with a reverse gear delivery begins, here are the details!

The famous Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer automobile company has started the deliveries of its brand new ‘2018 Honda Gold Wing’ touring motorcycle in India priced at Rs 26.85 lakh (Ex-Delhi) and is the country’s only bike that comes with a reverse gear.

Here are the top things to know about 2018 Honda Gold Wing:

1. The new 2018 Gold Wings continues to get horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine.

2. The engine has a displacement of 1833cc with a power of 93 hp and 170 Nm of torque.

3. The new engine also features aluminium cylinder sleeves and a shorter, stiffer crank.

4. The engine is mated to a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and is also the first motorcycle from Honda to get a wishbone front suspension.

5. The Honda Gold Wing does not get a gear lever or a clutch. The gear shifts are controlled by buttons on the handlebar and always have the chance to let DCT function fully automatically, and the bike will upshift and downshift on its own.

6. Honda says that the DCT technology has been a very successful on its bike, even the Honda Africa Twin adventure motorcycle gets the same transmission.

7. Bikes equipped with DCT offers a special low-speed “Walking” mode in addition to reverse. It’s a huge help when manoeuvring into or out of parking spaces with a passenger at the back.

8. With the increase in phone connectivity, the new 2018 Honda Gold Wing is also the first motorcycle to get Apple Car Play integration.

9. The motorcycle gets a 7-inch TFT touchscreen infotainment that can be connected to your Apple iPhone and access Apple Maps, Apple Music and other services.

10. It also gets a smart audio system with a Bluetooth headset that allows you to answer phone calls without taking off your helmet. It also features a USB port.