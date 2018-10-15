India’s September wholesale inflation mounts to 5.13 percent

wholesale inflation

New Delhi: Official data showed that India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices increased to 5.13 per cent in September from August’s 4.53 per cent.

