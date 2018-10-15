NationTop News India’s September wholesale inflation mounts to 5.13 percent ByTeam Pardaphash -October 15, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter New Delhi: Official data showed that India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices increased to 5.13 per cent in September from August’s 4.53 per cent. Nation News,Nation Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, India, September, wholesale inflation TAGSIndiaSeptemberwholesale inflation New Delhi: Official data showed that India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices increased to 5.13 per cent in September from August’s 4.53 per cent.