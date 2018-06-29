India’s spice export mounts by 8 percent in 2017-18

There has been a huge surge in the spice exports done by India to a record 10,28,060 tonnes of spices and spice products in 2017-18 as against 9,47,970 tonnes in 2016-17, an increase of almost 8 per cent.

Spices Board Secretary Dr A Jayathilak stated: “Exports of Indian spices maintained an increasing trend during 2017-18, attaining an all-time record in both volume and earnings. Equally heartening was the fact that the total export of spices exceeded the target fixed for 2017-18 both in terms of volume and value.”

With a target of 10,23,000 tonnes valued at $2,636.58 million for 2017-18, the board achieved a success of 100 per cent in terms of volume, 101 per cent in the rupee and 105 per cent in dollar terms.

According to Jayathilak, the growth was mainly due to market interventions and emphasis on value-added products by the Board to promote Indian spices globally.

During FY 2017-18, small cardamom, cumin, garlic, asafetida and tamarind and seeds like ajwain (Bishop’s weed or carom), mustard, dill seed and poppy seed showed an increase both in volume and value, contributing substantially to spice export basket.