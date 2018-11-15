India’s wholesale inflation for October mounts to 5.28 percent

India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices rose to 5.28 per cent in October from 5.13 per cent in September, official data showed here on Wednesday.

Even, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was higher than 3.68 per cent reported for the corresponding period of 2017.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 5.28 per cent (provisional) for the month of October (over October, 2017) as compared to 5.13 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 3.68 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the data showed.

“Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 4.64 per cent compared to a build up rate of 2.12 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year,” the Commerce Ministry official statement said.

On a sequential basis, the expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 per cent of the WPI’s total weightage eased to 1.79 per cent, from a rise of 2.97 per cent in September.

Similarly, the prices of food articles declined. The category has a weightage of 15.26 per cent in the WPI index.