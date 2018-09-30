India’s youth must know more about valour of our armed forces: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India’s youth must know more about the valour of our armed forces and India is committed to world peace.

PM Modi’s radio address comes a day after India marked the second anniversary of the Army’s surgical strike that destroyed terror camps across the Line of Control or LoC in September 2016.

A bulk of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address today focused on the armed forces, though he also dwelled upon other subjects such as human rights and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“India is committed to world peace. India’s youth must know more about the valour of our armed forces,” PM Modi said. Hours before his radio address was broadcast to people across the country, India and Pakistan had just finished duelling in the UN General Assembly, with foreign minister Sushma Swaraj decimating Pakistan over not doing enough to end terrorism.

PM Modi recalled India’s contribution to maintaining peace in the world. “Our more than one lakh soldiers have sacrificed their lives for peace in two World Wars,” he said. “They made the sacrifice when India had no relation in those wars. Our intention has never been to occupy the lands of other countries. Our only commitment was to maintain peace.”

“Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) gave an inspirational mantra to all of us which is known as Gandhi Ji’s talisman. This mantra is extremely relevant today,” PM Modi said, and congratulated the National Human Rights Commission on completing 25 years.