IndiGo Flight grounded after bomb threat call

Mumbai: As per the information given by the sources, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow via Delhi was grounded this morning after a bomb threat call.

The aircraft was taken to an isolated bay for a secondary ladder point check after a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee or BTAC found the threat as “specific”, the sources said.

After a thorough check, security agencies declared the plane “safe”, they added. The flight later left for Delhi at 8:40 am from Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, and arrived in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1C at 10:45 am – more than 2 hours and 25 minutes late.