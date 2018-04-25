Indonesia: 10 dead, several injured in oil well fire

Indonesia: According to the information given by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), in an incident that took place in Indonesia’s Aceh caught fire that killed at least 10 people and several others got injured after an oil well caught fire. While explaining the incident to the media, NDMA spokesperson Sutopo Purwa Nugroho went on to say that the incident occurred in the north of Sumatra Island. An oil well is a boring in the Earth that is designed to…

