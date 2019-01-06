Top NewsWorld Indonesia landslide: Death toll mounts to 38 ByPrishita Rathi -January 6, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Indonesia landslide: Death toll mounts to 38 According to the information given by the government authorities, the death toll mounted to 38 with one person still missing in the landslide that hit Indonesia’s Java. The rescuers are trying to find the last victim believed to be buried under soil which slid when the disaster hit Sukabumi district, a government official told media. Floods and landslides affect Indonesia every year during the rainy season, which lasts from December to February. Top News,Top Breaking News,World News,World Breaking News,, Indonesia landslide, Indonesia landslide killed many, Indonesia’s Java, international news, Sukabumi district, world news TAGSIndonesia landslideIndonesia landslide killed manyIndonesia’s Javainternational newsSukabumi districtworld news According to the information given by the government authorities, the death toll mounted to 38 with one person still missing in the landslide that hit Indonesia’s Java. The rescuers are trying to find the last victim believed to be buried…