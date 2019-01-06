Indonesia landslide: Death toll mounts to 38

By
Prishita Rathi
-
Indonesia landslide: Death toll mounts to 38

According to the information given by the government authorities, the death toll mounted to 38 with one person still missing in the landslide that hit Indonesia’s Java.

The rescuers are trying to find the last victim believed to be buried under soil which slid when the disaster hit Sukabumi district, a government official told media.

Floods and landslides affect Indonesia every year during the rainy season, which lasts from December to February.

