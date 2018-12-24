Indonesian tsunami: Death toll mounts to 281

Indonesian tsunami death toll has mounted and Indonesian authorities have confirmed the death of at least 281 people in the devastating tsunami that hit the Sunda Strait in the western part of the archipelago.

According to the the latest figures released by the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), another 57 were missing and 11,687 displaced, Efe news reported. It added that there were still victims under the rubble.

Coastal residents near Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano were warned earlier in the day to keep away from beaches amid fears it could trigger a new tsunami.

Head of BNPB, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, held a news conference in Java, and said: “Recommendations from (the) Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency are that people should not carry out activities on the beach and stay away from the coast for a while,” he said.

“The potential for a fresh Indonesian authorities have confirmed the death of at least 281 people in the devastating tsunami that hit the Sunda Strait in the western part of the archipelago on Saturday night, which also left 1,016 injured. Emergency teams on Monday resumed rescue efforts.