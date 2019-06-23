IndvsAfg: Virat Kohli fined 25 percent match fee for excessive appealing

ICC found India skipper Virat Kohli responsible for breaching the Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel and has been fined 25% of his match fee for appealing in an aggressive manner during their tense World Cup win over Afghanistan, in Southampton on June 22.

“Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Excessive appealing during an International Match’,” an ICC release said.

June 22 incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar after pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck Rahmat Shah on his pads and appealed for an lbw decision.

It was a breach of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.