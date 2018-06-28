IndvsIre T20I: India thrash Ireland by 76 runs

Indian team today thrashed Ireland by 76-run in the first of the two-match T20I series on Wednesday. Indian team looked very comfortable as they overpowered the lacklusture Ireland team.

India posted a commanding 208/5 with the help of brilliant half centuries from seasoned openers Rohit Sharma (97 off 61 balls; 4×8, 6×5) and Shikhar (74 off 45 balls; 4×5, 6×5) before the bowlers sprung into action to restrict the hosts for a meagre 132/9.

Ireland’s chase surrounded around opener James Shannon’s (60 off 35; 4×5, 6×4) half-century as all the other batsmen faltered in reading India’s wrist spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal (3/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/21).

Ireland batsmen’s weakness against quality spin bowling was clearly exposed as wickets started to crumble one after the other as soon as skipper Virat Kohli employed Chahal and Kuldeep.