Infosys begins process to sell its Panaya subsidiary

A top company official of Infosys today informed that Global software major has initiated the process to sell its Panaya subsidiary,

“We have initiated the process of discussion to sell Panay as discussed by the board in April,” CEO Salil Parekh told shareholders at the company’s 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M.D. Ranganath told the stakeholders that the company was following due diligence on acquisitions ahead. “We are monitoring the acquisitions we have done and are following due diligence on acquisitions ahead,” he said.

The acquisition of the US-based Panaya for $200 million in February 2015 rocked the company in 2017 after its co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy red-flagged lack of transparency in the deal and accused the previous board of compromising on governance issues during its negotiations.