Instead of looking into various issues, opposition parties are abusing me: Modi

New Delhi: Slamming the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that instead of looking into various issues, the opposition parties are busy abusing him.

“Instead of looking into various issues, they (opposition parties) are only giving ‘gaali'(abuse) to Modi. It seems an Olympics is going on to deride me,” the Prime Minister said.

“While coming to Agartala city from the airport, I saw cheerful faces of the people as they are now free from the clutches of the previous government’s rule after 25 years,” he said, without naming the former Communist Party of India-Marxist led Left Front government.

PM Modi said that huge amounts were earlier sanctioned by the centre for many projects and schemes, but the previous government in the state siphoned off the funds.

“They (CPI-M led Left Front) only did politics with the people, especially with the poor and the working class. Earlier, people belonging to only one party were benefited. But now the government benefits are for all and are very transparent.”

Elaborating his government’s welfare measures, the Prime Minister said the central government has recently taken steps to empower the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for the all-round development of the tribals in the state.

Before his rally, PM Modi dedicated a 23.32 km railway track in southern Tripura to the nation and inaugurated the new complex of Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) at Narsingarh, near Agartala.