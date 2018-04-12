IPL 2018: CSK suffer jolt as Suresh Raina suffers calf injury

Chennai Super Kings today suffered a massive blow as explosive batsman Suresh Raina has been ruled out of the next two IPL matches for the franchise due to a calf injury. Due to the injury sustained by the cricketer, he will miss CSK’s next two games against Kings XI Punjab on April 15, Sunday, and Rajasthan Royals on April 20, Friday. The left-hand batsman picked up the injury during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which was won by CSK…

Chennai Super Kings today suffered a massive blow as explosive batsman Suresh Raina has been ruled out of the next two IPL matches for the franchise due to a calf injury.

Due to the injury sustained by the cricketer, he will miss CSK’s next two games against Kings XI Punjab on April 15, Sunday, and Rajasthan Royals on April 20, Friday.

The left-hand batsman picked up the injury during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which was won by CSK in the final over by 5 wickets. He complained of pain after taking a single in Sunil Narine’s over and was given medical attention in the middle of the match. He continued to bat on in spite of the pain but was dismissed for 14 after a mistimed pull shot going to Vinay Kumar at long-on in Narine’s over.