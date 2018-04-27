IPL 2018: DDvsKKR Match Preview and Match Prediction

Fortunes for the Delhi Daredevils are not changing this time as well in the IPL and franchise is still toiling at the bottom of the table hoping for the change of luck for them. Major development for them took place recently when Gautam Gambhir decided to step down as the skipper of DD and young Shreyas Iyer will now be leading the Delhi team. Live streaming of DD vs KKR match will be available on Hotstar app. Delhi might just…

Fortunes for the Delhi Daredevils are not changing this time as well in the IPL and franchise is still toiling at the bottom of the table hoping for the change of luck for them. Major development for them took place recently when Gautam Gambhir decided to step down as the skipper of DD and young Shreyas Iyer will now be leading the Delhi team. Live streaming of DD vs KKR match will be available on Hotstar app.

Delhi might just be hoping that change of skipper might turn fortunes for them as well, on the other hand, it will not be an easy walk against the strong KKR team who are eager to thump lackluster DD and move to top four in the points table.

Delhi Daredevils recently suffered three consecutive losses and this will a very crucial game for them in front of their home crowd.

The pitch will also give KKR some reason for hope as the likes of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla are capable do well on a pitch that holds up a little.

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played today at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground and both teams would be looking to make the most of this opportunity and clinch comprehensive win in today’s match. Our Prediction says that today might be Delhi’s day out and they might taste win against KKR.

Team News:

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Daniel Christian, Amit Mishra/Shabhaz Nadeem, Liam Plunkett, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav