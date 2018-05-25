IPL 2018: Here’s what Saha has to say ahead of second qualifier

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has the opinion that "two-three overs" can change their fortunes in the big-ticket game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). "We have forgotten the past. We have been told to forget the last match and get ready for this match. We are not thinking about the four losses. We know that two-three overs can change the course of a game in T20," Saha told reporters on the sidelines of their practice at the Eden Gardens. Sunrisers…

“We have forgotten the past. We have been told to forget the last match and get ready for this match. We are not thinking about the four losses. We know that two-three overs can change the course of a game in T20,” Saha told reporters on the sidelines of their practice at the Eden Gardens.

Sunrisers were the first to qualify for the playoffs but slumped to defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR and Chennai Super Kings twice. Saha though said, KKR having won four matches on the bounce won’t impact much as Sunrisers are ready for any situation.

“We started off well. We could not win because lack of finishing ability. We will play to win tomorrow without thinking of the consequences.”

Talking about the KKR’s bowling arsenal which has the feted spin trio of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla, Saha said Sunrisers are ready for the challenge and having the likes of Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks, can tackle any situation.

“We are not banking on the conditions. It may turn out that wicket behaves differently tomorrow. We are ready for any situation.