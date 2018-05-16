IPL 2018: Interesting encounter between KXIP and MI will be a crucial one!

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will take on each other today in a very important match and the fight will be to register a win here and move ahead as the contender for the playoffs. Today's match will be significant for KXIP who are on a three-match losing streak, and press their claim for the knockouts berth. For Kings XI, it has been a season of two halves. Labelled 'underachieves', KXIP stunned one and all by notching up five…

KXIP have been stuttering due to their over reliance on the openers – KL Rahul and Chris Gayle – and a flimsy middle order has only put the top-of-the-order duo under more pressure. Rahul, who is the second-highest run-scorer of the season so far, has already carried his bat through twice but with little support from the middle order, KXIP have slipped steadily.

MI will fancy a win against Delhi Daredevils to consolidate their spot in the top-half. However, they also have a fickle batting line-up to overcome, apart from their death bowling woes.

JP Duminy at #8 is a resource wasted while a handful of those above him haven’t shown a reliable face with the bat, while skipper Rohit Sharma’s lean run has been MI’s biggest bane this season. A promotion for Duminy up the order could maybe lend the stability that MI seek in order to build on the starts their openers provide.