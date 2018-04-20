IPL-2018: KKR vs KXIP high octane match tomorrow at Edens (Match Prediction)

It will be a cracker of a match between the table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match and both the teams will look forward to maintain their winning run after their recent morale-boosting victories in their respective previous games. It was a splendid outing for the KKR as they got the better of Rajasthan Royals and defeated them by seven wickets in Jaipur, Punjab…

It was a splendid outing for the KKR as they got the better of Rajasthan Royals and defeated them by seven wickets in Jaipur, Punjab on the other hand stopped the winning streak of Sunrisers Hyderabad registering 15-run victory at home ground.

For Punjab, it was Chris Gayle who hammered the Hyderabad bowling and scored match winning hundred that resulted in comprehensive victory for his team. While KKR had Nitish Rana contributing with both bat and ball in a crucial match. Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla also gave fine performances for their team.

Rana has been the man for KKR in their impressive wins and has managed to bag the Man-of-the-Match award in the two consecutive games. He has 162 runs in five matches at an average of 40.50, and four wickets.

Match Prediction says that even though this match will have KKR as their favourites due to their good form and home ground advantage, but KXIP might turn out to be the winners in this match with the kind of fire power they have in the batting lineup at the top of the order with Gayle and Rahul in good form and like of Yuvraj and Finch still eager to play big in the coming matches.