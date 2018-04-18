IPL 2018: KKR vs RR Match Preview

JAIPUR: It will an interesting encounter when the in-form Rajasthan Royals will take on the patchy Kolkata Knight Riders today at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It will be a crucial encounter for the KKR team as they will look forward to pull down the Rajasthan Royals who are confidently dominating the top position of the points table. While, for Rajasthan Royals, Ajinkya Rahane will leave no stone unturned to maintain their position on the points table. Presently for KKR, consistency…

JAIPUR: It will an interesting encounter when the in-form Rajasthan Royals will take on the patchy Kolkata Knight Riders today at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It will be a crucial encounter for the KKR team as they will look forward to pull down the Rajasthan Royals who are confidently dominating the top position of the points table.

While, for Rajasthan Royals, Ajinkya Rahane will leave no stone unturned to maintain their position on the points table. Presently for KKR, consistency is the key factor they have to look upon after winning two games out of four under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik.

Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL journey on a positive note by beating RCB, however, they lost a couple of matches against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad and them managed to thrash the Delhi Daredevils in their last outing.

For Rajasthan Royals two wins of their three games is just making them stand ahead of the other teams as of now and they will be still looking to get on top of the points table. Rajasthan won against Daredevils and Bangalore but were dominated by Hyderabad in their opening match.

Today’s match is equally important for both these teams with hosts Royals having an upper edge of playing on home ground in front of the crowd cheering for them. However, it will a great chance for the KKR to thump RR and break their confidence. KKR will need their match winners to shine on the occasion especially hard hitting by Andre Russell can be an asset after his last innings of 12-ball-41 against Delhi, KKR will be backing on him once again.