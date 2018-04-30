IPL 2018: Kohli miffed over loss against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has blamed his side's poor fielding for yet another defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangalore were handed a six-wicket defeat by Kolkata at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday as RCB's bowlers failed to defend a 176-run target. The defeat has put Bangalore in a critical situation as their play-off dreams now lie on shaky ground. Speaking after the match, Kohli said: "The pitch is bringing…

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has blamed his side’s poor fielding for yet another defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bangalore were handed a six-wicket defeat by Kolkata at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday as RCB’s bowlers failed to defend a 176-run target. The defeat has put Bangalore in a critical situation as their play-off dreams now lie on shaky ground.

Speaking after the match, Kohli said: “The pitch is bringing out surprises everytime we bat. It looked better than it played..175 was a really good score I felt.”

“If we field like that, we don’t deserve to win. We need to be hard on ourselves and be more brave with the ball and in the field, we need to correct those things going forward,” the RCB skipper added.

A furious Kohli minced no words on his team’s lacklustre show on the field against Kolkata and said such performances won’t let the team win.

“We didn’t deserve to win with the way we fielded. We weren’t just good enough tonight. I can’t pinpoint anything at this point,” said the 29-year-old.

On Sunday, it was Kohli’s unbeaten 68-run knock which helped Bangalore reach a challenging total against the visitors.

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik also praised Kohli’s valiant effort.

“With AB not being there, we knew Virat was the big wicket. But he’s Virat, he came out all guns blazing,” he said.

Bangalore will next face Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday while Kolkata will take on Chennai Super Kings at home on Thursday.