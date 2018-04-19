IPL 2018: KXIPvsSRH Match Preview and prediction

It will be a big match today as the batting maestro's of Kings XI Punjab will take on the impressive bowlers of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Punjab have conquered two wins in three matches till now while, Hyderabad have won three games in a row and the match will be a cracker one for the audience. The match at the Punjab Cricket Stadium…

Punjab have conquered two wins in three matches till now while, Hyderabad have won three games in a row and the match will be a cracker one for the audience.

The match at the Punjab Cricket Stadium is expected to be a high scoring one with the Punjab’s top-order batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair delivering great results in the first three matches. West Indian explosive Chris Gayle has also shown his harsh hitting as he blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

There are chances that Punjab might over power Hyderabad in today’s match with the help of Yuvraj Singh, and Mayank Aggarwal rising on to the occasion in front of their home crowd.

SRH on the other hand have the capability to restrict the opposition under 150-160 run mark with the help of their brilliant bowling attack. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against Mumbai Indians has added to the strength and along with him the likes of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul provide a lot of options.