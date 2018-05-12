IPL 2018: Mumbai vs Rajasthan (Match Preview)

Mumbai: It will be an interesting encounter as Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will take on each other in a must-win match and both the team would look forward to register a win ahead of the playoff play-offs of the Indian Premier league (IPL) Twenty20 cricket championship. Both fourth-placed Mumbai and sixth-placed Rajasthan have 10 points each from 11 matches and are very much in contention to be in the top four at the end of the round-robin stage. Moreover,…

Both fourth-placed Mumbai and sixth-placed Rajasthan have 10 points each from 11 matches and are very much in contention to be in the top four at the end of the round-robin stage.

Moreover, the game on Sunday evening at the Wankhede Stadium is also crucial because the winning side will keep the losing team away from the race to the play-offs. Mumbai are coming into the game on the back of hat-trick of wins over Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, who played them twice.

Squads

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell Mclenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D’Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben laughlin, Mahipal lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.